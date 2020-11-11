POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
19 lawmakers announce resignation after new patriotism law
19 lawmakers announce resignation after new patriotism law
In Hong Kong, nineteen opposition lawmakers have announced their resignation from Parliament after China passed a resolution allowing the expulsion of MPs without a judicial process. Their decision comes after the government disqualified four opposition lawmakers for what it called "endangering national security". The territory can now disqualify MPs who refuse to recognise Beijing's authority or are found to be colluding with foreign powers. Hong Kong Protests 🇭🇰 👉http://trt.world/13kv #hongkong #china #hongkongchina
November 11, 2020
