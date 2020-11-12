World Share

COVID-19: Mutation danger?

As if Chinese bats that brought Covid aren’t bad enough, now there are Danish Mink carrying a mutation that’s already infected people. Is the disease changing so rapidly it’s impossible to keep up? This is RT GUESTS: Part 1: COVID-19: Mutation danger? Dr Bharat Pankhania Senior Clinical Lecturer Ann Marie Kimball Epidemiologist Wim van der Poel Zoonotic Virus Researcher Part 2: COVID-19: Does mass testing work? Louise Kenny University of Liverpool Lubomir Rehak Slovakian Ambassador to UK Richard Koller Mathematician at Comenius University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.