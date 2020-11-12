World Share

Daesh-linked militants behead 50 people in Mozambique

In Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province - state media is reporting more than 50 people have been beheaded by members of a Daesh-linked group. A football field was reportedly used as an execution ground. The militants have been carrying out attacks since 2017. Regional Coordinator for Southern Africa at the Institute for Security Studies Martin Ewi explains. #Mozambique #Daesh #CaboDelgado