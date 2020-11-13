POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Did turning a blind eye to Rohingya ethnic cleansing increase Suu Kyi’s popularity?
World
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party has secured enough seats in parliament to form the next government, according to the latest election results. We ask the deputy director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch, Phil Robertson, whether her win was helped by her turning a blind eye to the Rohingya genocide. #Myanmarelection #Rohingyagenocide #AungSanSuuKyi
November 13, 2020
