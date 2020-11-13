POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Civilian deaths in Ethiopia could be war crimes
04:11
World
UN: Civilian deaths in Ethiopia could be war crimes
The UN says it's been unable to restock food and medical supplies, and says it's worried about women, children, and the elderly who are unable to escape. Analysts’ fear the conflict could lead to a regional war where neighbouring countries like Sudan and Eritrea forced to take sides. Senior crisis advisor for Amnesty International for Amnesty International Brian Castner weighs in. #Ethiopia #warcrimes #Tigrayregion
November 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?