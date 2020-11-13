What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

UN: Civilian deaths in Ethiopia could be war crimes

The UN says it's been unable to restock food and medical supplies, and says it's worried about women, children, and the elderly who are unable to escape. Analysts’ fear the conflict could lead to a regional war where neighbouring countries like Sudan and Eritrea forced to take sides. Senior crisis advisor for Amnesty International for Amnesty International Brian Castner weighs in. #Ethiopia #warcrimes #Tigrayregion