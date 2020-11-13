POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump's close aide kept him in the dark about US troop numbers in Syria
03:01
World
Trump's close aide kept him in the dark about US troop numbers in Syria
President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, has made a startling revelation, stating that he kept Trump in the dark about the actual size of US troops in northern Syria, where Washington backs the YPG, the Syrian arm of the PKK terror organization. Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Mark Kimmitt weighs in. #Syria #JamesJeffrey #UStroopnumbers
November 13, 2020
