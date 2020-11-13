What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

What does Austria's new law on 'political Islam' mean for the country's Muslims?

Austria’s right-wing government has agreed to make ‘political Islam’ a ‘criminal offence’ and allow preventative arrests as part of a wide range of ‘anti-terrorism’ measures. But what is ‘political Islam,’ and what will these measures mean for Muslims in Austria? Austrian Political Scientist Farid Hafez explains. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #AustrianMuslims #PoliticalIslam #ViennaAttack