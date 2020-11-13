POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does Austria's new law on 'political Islam' mean for the country's Muslims?
03:53
World
What does Austria's new law on 'political Islam' mean for the country's Muslims?
Austria’s right-wing government has agreed to make ‘political Islam’ a ‘criminal offence’ and allow preventative arrests as part of a wide range of ‘anti-terrorism’ measures. But what is ‘political Islam,’ and what will these measures mean for Muslims in Austria? Austrian Political Scientist Farid Hafez explains. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #AustrianMuslims #PoliticalIslam #ViennaAttack
November 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?