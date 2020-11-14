POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rise of Islamophobia in Europe poses threat to Muslims
02:35
World
Rise of Islamophobia in Europe poses threat to Muslims
German prosecutors have charged 12 men with planning well-funded armed attacks on mosques, with the aim to kill as many Muslims as possible. The country's mosques have already experienced a spate of extreme right-wing attacks in the past year and as Sibel Karkus reports the threat for Muslim communities is only growing further. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #Europe #Muslims #Germany
November 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?