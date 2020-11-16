World Share

Angola marks independence day amid social unrest

This month, Angola is celebrating its 45th year of independence. But the country is troubled. After 38 years under the presidency of Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, a new leader was elected in 2017. Joao Lourenco promised to recover billions of dollars that had gone missing during the long years of the previous administration, but he too is now accused of corruption. Sarah Balter reports on a country whose political elite are seen as ignoring the plight of those they serve.