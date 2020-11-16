POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia's govt insist military strikes aren't targeting civilian areas
02:04
World
Ethiopia's govt insist military strikes aren't targeting civilian areas
Ethiopia's government says military strikes aren't targeting civilian areas in the northern Tigray region, as thousands of refugees continue to pour into Sudan to flee fighting between the government and forces loyal to the regional administration. The international community warns the humanitarian crisis threatens to destabilize the already fragile Horn of Africa. Mark Klusener reports. Africa Matters 👉 http://trt.world/f931 #ethiopia #tigray #sudan
November 16, 2020
