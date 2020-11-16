World Share

WAR CRIMES CHARGES: What now for Kosovo?

Is there more hope or less for peace between Serbia and Kosovo now that the Kosovar President has stepped down to face charges of war crimes? Will the case bring more entrenchment and resentment or could it pave the way for a long-lasting deal between two unhappy neighbours? Guests: Ivana Zanic Humanitarian Law Center Serbeze Haxhiaj Investigative Journalist James Ker-Lindsay Balkans Peace Negotiator Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.