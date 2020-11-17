POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moderna says its vaccine is nearly 95% effective
02:23
World
Moderna says its vaccine is nearly 95% effective
#Moderna, a rival company to #Pfizer, announced its results of a #vaccine claiming it performs 95% effective. A top US health official says the Moderna vaccine can be stored for up to a month in normal refrigerator temperatures giving it a slight edge over Pfizer's, that can last five days at minus 70 degrees C. But as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, there are more critical differences between the two. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx
November 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?