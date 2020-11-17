POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One with Turkish Cypriot President, Ersin Tatar
26:05
World
One on One with Turkish Cypriot President, Ersin Tatar
The newly-elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar talks to TRT World diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins about his plan to reopen the ghost town of Maras/Varosha, his support for a two-state solution on the island, and whether Azerbaijan is about the recognise the TRNC as an independent state. One on One interviews with political influencers 👉http://trt.world/OneOnOne #maras #ersintatar #turkishcypriot
November 17, 2020
