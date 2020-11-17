Hungary and Poland block EU Covid-19 recovery package

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Plans by Hungary and Poland to veto a huge EU budget have been described as a crisis by officials. The two east European countries are angry over plans to link the so called Covid-19 recovery fund to democratic standards. The EU is currently investigating Hungary and Poland for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organisations. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #eubudget #eucovid19budget #eu
November 17, 2020
