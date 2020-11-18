BizTech Share

Worst-affected countries not receiving sufficient funding | Money Talks

The Red Cross has revealed that there were more than 100 natural disasters across the world between the beginning of March and the end of August this year. And more than 50 million people were affected. In a new report, the aid organisation says the vast majority of the disasters were related to climate change. It also found that countries most at risk are not being prioritised when it comes to funding and resources. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #ClimateCrisis #RedCross #NaturalDisasters