How can Poland and Hungary block the EU’s COVID-19 recovery plan?
03:51
World
How can Poland and Hungary block the EU’s COVID-19 recovery plan?
Plans by Hungary and Poland to veto a huge EU budget have been described as a crisis by officials. The two east European countries are angry over plans to link the so called COVID-19 recovery fund to democratic standards. Founder of New Europeans and former British MP Roger Casale explains how Poland and Hungary wield so much power on such an important issue. #Hungary #Poland #EUCOVID19recoverypackage
November 18, 2020
