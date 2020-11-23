POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are We Close to Curing COVID-19?
More than a million people have died, millions more have been infected and national economies have been decimated by the coronavirus. But there’s hope that this deadly disease could soon be under control. Pfizer and BioNTech’s joint venture as well as Moderna have made huge medical breakthroughs in the hunt for a vaccine, but they still need final approval, and then there’s the daunting task of trying to vaccinate an entire planet. So how close are we really to curing the coronavirus? Guests: Dr Eric Feigl-Ding Epidemiologist and Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists Jake Glanville Co-founder and CEO of Distributed Bio Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the UCL School of Pharmacy
November 23, 2020
