Australia's war crimes report in Afghanistan to be released
02:00
World
For four years, members of the Australian Special forces have been investigated for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The findings are set to be revealed on Thursday, and are expected to be deeply shocking. In Afghanistan, those affected by the presence of foreign troops hope the findings will bring justice and closure. But as Mark Kluesner reports the scars may be too deep for many Afghan victims. Srebrenica Genocide 👉 http://trt.world/Srebrenica #afghanistan #warcrimes #afghanistanwarcrimes
November 18, 2020
