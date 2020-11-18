UK announces ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2030 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UK has announced new cars powered by petrol or diesel will be banned from sale in 2030. The ban was originally planned for 2040, but has been brought forward as part of a new policy being dubbed the 'green industrial revolution'. As Sarah Morice reports, the UK will be one of the first countries to phase out fossil fuel vehicles. But there is much work to be done for the ambitious deadline to be met. #ElectricCars #Greenpeace #PetrolandDieselVehicles
November 18, 2020
