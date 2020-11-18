POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bitcoin rises beyond $18,000 as cryptocurrencies surge | Money Talks
05:46
BizTech
Bitcoin rises beyond $18,000 as cryptocurrencies surge | Money Talks
Cryptocurrencies are back in vogue. Investors are piling into digital cash, doubling the price of Bitcoin in just six months. It's jumped another 15 percent this week and could be headed even higher. We spoke to Jeffrey Tucker. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, and joins us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. #Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin #PaymentOptions
November 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?