UK announces ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2030
In the UK, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030. That's 10 years earlier than planned, and is part of the government's new 'green industrial revolution'. As Sarah Morice reports Britain, will be one of the first countries to phase out fossil fuel vehicles. But there's a ot of work to be done for the ambitious deadline to be met. Turkey’s Electric Car 👉 http://trt.world/16gh #dieselban #petrolban #electriccars
November 18, 2020
