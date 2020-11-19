World Share

US – Europe Relations

If Joe Biden’s election is the end of an isolationist US, then Europe will be looking at the Presidents elect with as much interest as any corner of the world. Who’s got the most to gain- and lose - from a new relationship with the world’s most powerful man? Paul Poast University of Chicago Pieter Cleppe Policy Analyst Anthony Dworkin European Council on Foreign Relations. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.