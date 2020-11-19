MUSIAD Expo aims to attract more investment to Turkey | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey is hosting more than 500 companies from almost 50 countries, particularly from Europe and the Far East, at this year's Musiad Expo. More than 100-thousand visitors will witness some of Turkey's latest innovations and technology. With a diverse range of sectors, from engine technology to the food industry, the expo wants to boost production, investment and trade. We spoke with the Chairman of Musiad, Abdurrahman Kaan. He says the organisation is targeting new opportunities for commercial co-operation between countries and businesses. #MUSIADExpo #TurkeyInvestment #TradePartnerships
November 19, 2020
