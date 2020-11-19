BizTech Share

Turkish central bank raises key rate by 475 basis points | Money Talks

The Turkish lira surged two percent higher on Thursday against the US dollar, after the central bank raised its key lending rate. Recently appointed finance minister Naci Agbal says reducing inflation is a top priority for the government. And as Mobin Nasir reports, that's reigniting interest in the local currency. We spoke to Erhan Aslanoglu. He's the Vice Rector of Istanbul's Piri Reis University. #TurkishCentralBank #Inflation #TurkishLira