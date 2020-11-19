POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish central bank raises key rate by 475 basis points | Money Talks
06:59
BizTech
Turkish central bank raises key rate by 475 basis points | Money Talks
The Turkish lira surged two percent higher on Thursday against the US dollar, after the central bank raised its key lending rate. Recently appointed finance minister Naci Agbal says reducing inflation is a top priority for the government. And as Mobin Nasir reports, that's reigniting interest in the local currency. We spoke to Erhan Aslanoglu. He's the Vice Rector of Istanbul's Piri Reis University. #TurkishCentralBank #Inflation #TurkishLira
November 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?