Report finds Special Forces killed 39 people unlawfully

Unforgivable, but an important step to justice. That's how Afghanistan's government has responded to a report which contains 'credible evidence' that dozens of Afghans were unlawfully killed by Australia's elite forces between 2005 and 2016. Amongst the key findings in the document - which was published by the country's Defence Force - is a recommendation that the alleged perpetrators go to trial. Shamim Choudhury reports. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 #afghanistan #afghanistanwacrimes #warcrimes