POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report finds Special Forces killed 39 people unlawfully
02:17
World
Report finds Special Forces killed 39 people unlawfully
Unforgivable, but an important step to justice. That's how Afghanistan's government has responded to a report which contains 'credible evidence' that dozens of Afghans were unlawfully killed by Australia's elite forces between 2005 and 2016. Amongst the key findings in the document - which was published by the country's Defence Force - is a recommendation that the alleged perpetrators go to trial. Shamim Choudhury reports. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 #afghanistan #afghanistanwacrimes #warcrimes
November 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?