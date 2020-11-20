World Share

Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis

Ethiopia's prime minister has vowed to bring Tigray back under federal control by any means necessary. Abiy considers Tigray's regional government illegal, accusing them of treason after holding unauthorised elections in September. The Tigray People's Liberation Front says Abiy's federal government is illegal saying its mandate expired after it failed to hold free and fair elections. Both sides accuse the other of war crimes. Caught in the middle are tens of thousands of displaced Ethiopians in what the UN is calling a humanitarian crisis. Although Abiy once proved he can make peace with his neighbours, can he do the same with his fellow countrymen? Tierney Bonini reports.