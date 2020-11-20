POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Children’s Day: Children pay the heaviest price in conflict
04:39
World
World Children’s Day: Children pay the heaviest price in conflict
As the world marks Children’s Day, the recruitment and use of children remains a hallmark of war. UNICEF says almost six million Syrian children have been born since war broke out there in 2011, and it’s not just Syria. Over the past decade we have witnessed the outbreak of conflict in Yemen, waves of violence in Myanmar, continuing conflicts in Afghanistan, Nigeria., Somalia, and DRC. CEO of Save the Children Inger Ashing weighs in. #WorldChildrensDay #Syria #COVID19
November 20, 2020
