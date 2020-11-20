POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How significant is Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s visit to Afghanistan?
03:26
World
How significant is Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s visit to Afghanistan?
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his first official visit to Kabul on Thursday. The visit focuses on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban as well as on building trust and strengthening relations between the two often acrimonious neighbours. Former Afghan government spokesman Javid Faisal weighs in. #ImranKhan #Afghanistan #Taliban
November 20, 2020
