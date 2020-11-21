POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump accuses Pfizer of strategically delaying results
02:06
World
Trump accuses Pfizer of strategically delaying results
US President Donald Trump has accused pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna of conspiring to withhold their coronavirus vaccines until after November 3rd to hurt his chances of re-election. Trump's lawyers are trying to contest the results in multiple states, but so far to no avail. This was another member of the president's family contracts Covid-19. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Pfizer #DonaldTrump #Moderna
November 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?