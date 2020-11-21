World Share

Azerbaijanis return to lands liberated from Armenia

Azerbaijan forces have entered a district bordering Nagorno-Karabakh. They're beginning to return to the territory held for nearly 30 years by the Armenian-backed government. It's part of a peace deal brokered by Russia which ended weeks of fighting between the two countries over a region internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. Tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis are expected to return to the region. Our Defence Analyst, Oubai Shahbander, has this report. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Aghdam #Azerbaijan #OccupiedKarabakh