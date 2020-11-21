World Share

25 years since peace Dayton Agreement ended war in Bosnia, Herzegovina

It is 25 years since the war in Bosnia Herzegovina ended with the signing of the Dayton Accords, a peace agreement reached on an American airbase in Dayton, Ohio. The deal ended the fighting between Serbs, Croats and Bosnians which claimed 100,000 lives over three years. The conflict included the worst war crime committed in Europe since the WW2 when 8000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces near the town of Srebrenica. Simon McGregor-Wood looks back.