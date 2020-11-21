POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
25 years since peace Dayton Agreement ended war in Bosnia, Herzegovina
02:42
World
25 years since peace Dayton Agreement ended war in Bosnia, Herzegovina
It is 25 years since the war in Bosnia Herzegovina ended with the signing of the Dayton Accords, a peace agreement reached on an American airbase in Dayton, Ohio. The deal ended the fighting between Serbs, Croats and Bosnians which claimed 100,000 lives over three years. The conflict included the worst war crime committed in Europe since the WW2 when 8000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces near the town of Srebrenica. Simon McGregor-Wood looks back. Srebrenica Genocide 👉 http://trt.world/Srebrenica #BosnianGenocide #BosnianWar #DaytonAgreement
November 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?