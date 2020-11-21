POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A UK company has grown world's first zero impact diamond
01:53
World
A UK company has grown world's first zero impact diamond
Diamond's may be a girl's best friend, but the way in which they're mined often leaves a poor ethical and environmental trail. Now, a UK company has grown the world's first zero impact diamond. It's created using carbon extracted from the atmosphere and the end result is a gem that's chemically identical to earth mined diamonds. Sarah Morice has the story. Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #UK #Diamond #ZeroImpact
November 21, 2020
