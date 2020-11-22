POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Judge dismisses Trump's postal ballot suit in Pennsylvania
Another Donald Trump lawsuit, seeking to throw out millions of mail-in ballots, has been dismissed. This one is in Pennsylvania, where the judge called the efforts of the president unconstitutional. It's the latest in a series of court cases and recounts that have failed to put any dent in the convincing win for Joe Biden. As Liz Maddock reports, the Trump team is now facing an ever-narrowing range of options to try to overturn the election results. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #Trump #USElection #Pennsylvania
November 22, 2020
