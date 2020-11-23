POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan donor conference gets underway in Geneva in Switzerland
04:36
World
Afghanistan donor conference gets underway in Geneva in Switzerland
Officials from 70 countries are meeting in a virtual conference in Geneva in Switzerland to decide on humanitarian and development funding for Afghanistan for the next couple of years. But there are concerns this year's donors will scale back funding and put strict human rights conditions on the money .Kabul Institute for Peace Board Director Prince Nadir Naim weighs in. #Afghanistan #donorconference #Taliban
November 23, 2020
