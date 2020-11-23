POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Joshua Wong pleads guilty in Hong Kong protests trial
04:19
World
Joshua Wong pleads guilty in Hong Kong protests trial
Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty on Monday to all charges related to his involvement in protests that took place in June 2019. Wong and two other activists admitted to the charges at the start of their six-day trial for their involvement in the demonstrations. All three have been remanded in custody. Political activist Nathan Law has more. #JoshuaWong #pleadguilty #AgnesChow
November 23, 2020
