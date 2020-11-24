POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisian startup developing affordable prosthetics | Money Talks
The World Health Organization says three in four Africans who need artificial limbs can't get them, because they're too expensive. Even a stripped-down prosthetic can set a family back thousands of dollars. One Tunisian start-up is designing an alternative that has all the functionality of high-tech options, for a fraction of the cost. Paolo Montecillo reports. #3DPrinting #Prosthetics #Amputees
November 24, 2020
