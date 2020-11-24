POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK govt says Shamima Begum is still a 'security threat'
05:31
World
UK govt says Shamima Begum is still a 'security threat'
The British Supreme Court is considering whether to allow Shamima Begum to return to the UK, after she was stripped of her citizenship for joining Daesh We speak to researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute Tallha Abdulrazaq on how much of a security risk Shamima would pose. much of a security risk Shamima would pose to national security. #ShamimaBegum #Daesh #UK
November 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?