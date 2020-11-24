EU: Budget blackmail?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:00
Money as they say talks, and in the case of two EU countries it’s shouting NO very loudly. Hungary and Poland are blocking the release of billions of dollars to other member nations. What’s going on? Guests: Andras Laszlo Advisor to Fidesz Michael Taylor Senior Analyst at Oxford Analytica Pieter Cleppe Policy Analyst at Property Rights Alliance Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
November 24, 2020
