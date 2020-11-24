IATA calls on governments to replace quarantine with testing | Money Talks

BizTech Share

That's as the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak continues to hit major markets. The airline body has called on governments to replace quarantines with wider testing programmes to reopen borders and salvage the industry. The UK has announced it will cut its two-week quarantine to five days from next month, but only if a negative COVID-19 test is provided. Meanwhile, Australia's Qantas says it will require travellers to provide proof of an approved vaccination in order to board flights in the future. IATA is working on launching a digital 'travel pass' which will contain passenger test and vaccine information, as well as travel documents to ensure safer, contactless travel. Chris Goater is an Assistant Director of Corporate Communications for Europe at IATA. He spoke to us from Geneva. #IATA #GlobalAirTravel #Coronavirus