POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IATA calls on governments to replace quarantine with testing | Money Talks
06:29
BizTech
IATA calls on governments to replace quarantine with testing | Money Talks
That's as the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak continues to hit major markets. The airline body has called on governments to replace quarantines with wider testing programmes to reopen borders and salvage the industry. The UK has announced it will cut its two-week quarantine to five days from next month, but only if a negative COVID-19 test is provided. Meanwhile, Australia's Qantas says it will require travellers to provide proof of an approved vaccination in order to board flights in the future. IATA is working on launching a digital 'travel pass' which will contain passenger test and vaccine information, as well as travel documents to ensure safer, contactless travel. Chris Goater is an Assistant Director of Corporate Communications for Europe at IATA. He spoke to us from Geneva. #IATA #GlobalAirTravel #Coronavirus
November 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?