POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Presidential transition process officially under way
01:58
World
Presidential transition process officially under way
President Donald Trump has hailed record-shattering figures on Wall Street, thanking his administration for advancing the coronavirus vaccine. But the new Dow Jones record is also a reflection of the stability that's taking hold now that the transition of power is finally underway. Yasmine El-Sabawi has our top story. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #useconomy #usvaccine #uscoronavirus
November 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?