America’s Comeback | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

The transition process towards a Biden Administration was formally put in motion earlier this week, despite President Trump’s continued refusal to concede. While President-elect Joe Biden unveils his foreign policy and national security team— President Trump has announced major policy decisions, including the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan and plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to the United Arab Emirates. His administration is also planning to impose more sanctions on Iran. With the Biden administration set to inherit a series of global challenges, will the next Biden administration be able to turn things around and restore America’s standing around the world? Guests: Col. Lawrence Wilkerson- Former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell Dr. David Nabarro- Special Envoy of the WHO Director General on COVID-19 Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
November 25, 2020
