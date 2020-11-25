POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Violent protests in Paris after police clear migrant camp
01:34
World
Violent protests in Paris after police clear migrant camp
Protests in Paris turned violent on Tuesday, after riot police were criticized for forcefully removing a camp of mostly-Afghan migrants, who demonstrators say have nowhere else to live. The government says it's ordered an investigation into the matter, but has also been facing criticism over a new security law opponents say lessens the accountability of the police. Reagan Des Vignes reports. Thailand Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1rmc #ParisProtests #RefugeeCamps #MigrantCrisis
November 25, 2020
