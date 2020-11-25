POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France security law: Civil liberties under threat?
26:00
World
France security law: Civil liberties under threat?
Police in France may soon be given more protection from those who want to expose allegations of brutality. It could become unlawful to show the faces of security officers, leading to complaints that journalists will be unable to report on police wrong-doing. GUESTS Pauline Ades-Mevel Reporters Without Borders Anne Elisabeth Moutet Columnist Philippe Marliere Professor of French Politics at UCL Nabila Ramdani French Journalist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
November 25, 2020
