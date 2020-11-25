BizTech Share

UNCTAD: Israeli occupation of Gaza cost $16.7B in 2007-2018 | Money Talks

The UN's trade and development body has urged Israeli occupiers to re-open Gaza, as the economy teeters on the brink of collapse. In its latest report on the cost of the occupation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development says Palestinians should be allowed to trade freely with the rest of the occupied territories, and the world. The report says Israeli occupation of Gaza is estimated to have cost the economy 16.7-billion dollars between 2007 and 2018. That's six times the size of Gaza's GDP in 2018, or 107-percent of the total GDP of Palestine. Mahmoud El Khafif spoke to us from Cairo. He's the co-ordinator of The Assistance to the Palestinian People Unit at UNCTAD, and he's also the main author of the report. #GazaEconomy #UNtradeanddevelopment #IsraeliOccupation