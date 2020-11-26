POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tributes pour in for Argentinian football legend
01:57
World
Tributes pour in for Argentinian football legend
One of the greatest footballers of all time, Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Three days of national mourning have been declared in Argentina and his body will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. To his compatriots, he was known as 'El Dios', which means The God. Natasha Hussain has more. Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #maradonadied #maradona #diegomaradona
November 26, 2020
