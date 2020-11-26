World Share

Concrete jungle threatens mangroves on Karachi island

Pakistan's largest and most populous city, Karachi, is ever-expanding. Now, Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to convert the uninhabited Bundle Island, off the coast of the city, into a huge real-estate project. But critics say the plan runs counter to his green pledges and could trigger an environmental disaster. Architect and town planner Arif Belgaumi weighs in. #mangroves #BundleIsland #Pakistan