French Senate adopts resolution to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as independent republic
01:39
World
French Senate adopts resolution to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as independent republic
The French Senate has passed a resolution calling on the government to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic. The vote comes weeks after a peace deal to end Armenia's 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani territory was signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #FrenchSenate #NagornoKarabakh #FranceArmenia
November 26, 2020
