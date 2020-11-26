POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More chores for women set back gains in equality
New global data from UN Women suggest the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out years of progress on gender equality. As more people stay at home due to lockdowns, women are taking on significantly more domestic and family care duties. Before the pandemic, women were doing three times more unpaid care and domestic work than men, but now that figure is higher. We speak to equality consultant Tamar Dekanosidze. #Coronavirus #gender #equality
November 26, 2020
