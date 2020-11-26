Horn of Africa nation battling crises ahead of elections | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
As Somalia prepares for parliamentary and presidential elections, the Horn of Africa nation - like the rest of the world - is battling the spread of COVID-19. The disease has infected almost four-and- a-half thousand people there, and killed more than a hundred. The World Bank expects Somalia's economy to contract two-and- a-half percent this year because of the outbreak. It would be an interruption to what had been a slow recovery, which had received a boost by a recent agreement to relieve almost 5-billion-dollars' worth of debt by the international community. Somalia's also been hit by severe flooding and a widespread locust infestation that have displaced tens of thousands of residents and destroyed crops. And the economy could take another hit from a possible flare-up in violence amid reports the Trump administration is planning to pull-out hundreds of US troops stationed in the country. We got more on the situation in Somalia with the nation's Commerce and Industry Minister Khaliif Abdi Omar, who joins me here in the studio. #SomaliaEconomy #NaturalDisasters #PoliticalViolence
November 26, 2020
