Hesitancy to take vaccine seen as hurdle to ending pandemic | Money Talks

Views of anti-vaxxers are well known, but there are other people who are hesitant about the vaccines, worried about how quickly they've been developed. Research from University College London and Dokuz Eylul University in Izmir has shown that some of the people who don't want the vaccine are still unsure about the origin of the virus, and that conspiracy theories are affecting their decisions. Our health correspondent Nicola Hill reports. #CoronavirusPandemic #Vaccine #SocialDistancing